AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Set at C$53.00 by Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) has been given a C$53.00 target price by Cormark in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOS. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC increased their price target on AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock traded down C$3.01 on Thursday, reaching C$37.90. 492,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,171. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$15.09 and a one year high of C$43.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.21.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.25 million. Analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

