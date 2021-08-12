Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €130.00 ($152.94).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

EPA AIR traded up €0.56 ($0.66) on Thursday, hitting €115.72 ($136.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €111.78.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

