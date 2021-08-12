Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €130.00 ($152.94).

Several brokerages recently commented on AIR. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Airbus stock traded up €0.56 ($0.66) on Thursday, reaching €115.72 ($136.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €111.78. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

