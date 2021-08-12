Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

DETNF stock remained flat at $$27.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 245. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

