Akropolis Price Tops $0.0293 on Exchanges (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $91.53 million and approximately $15.38 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.99 or 0.00879216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00110502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00154391 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

