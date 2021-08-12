Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Sells $682,365.46 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50.

NYSE ALG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.61. 1,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,830. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.52 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 287,711 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at $17,155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

