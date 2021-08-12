Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) EVP Sells $235,677.50 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $235,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ALG stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $155.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 287,711 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth approximately $17,155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

