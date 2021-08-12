Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.66. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$9.56, with a volume of 652,822 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. Laurentian set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

