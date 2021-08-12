Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$717.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.16 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.94.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.60. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $151,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,422,204.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,928 shares of company stock worth $6,692,741 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.