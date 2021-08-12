Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Albertsons Companies traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 22542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

