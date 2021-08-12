Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $174,847.92 and $30.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00142897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00152378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.41 or 0.99695312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00866475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

