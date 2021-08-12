Alexander Conrad Sells 5,600 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.58. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

