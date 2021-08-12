Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Increased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,538 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

NYSE ARE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $204.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,944. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

