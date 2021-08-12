Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 616.58%.

Alexco Resource stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 101,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,934. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $271.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexco Resource stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

