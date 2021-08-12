Algorand Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $188.40 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001996 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $188.40 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00037491 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00297977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00035728 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013187 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,033.57 or 0.02285690 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,679,410,051 coins and its circulating supply is 3,247,629,588 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.