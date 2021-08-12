Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.66. 12,794,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,670,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $520.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.82. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

