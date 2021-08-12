Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.