Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ALHC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.47.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $28,875,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,414,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

