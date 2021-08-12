Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.24.

ALYA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $136.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

