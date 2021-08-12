Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.95

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 39295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

ALKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.12, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,132 shares of company stock worth $5,127,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 182.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

