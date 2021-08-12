Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 320.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,568 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $946,088.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,814,704 shares in the company, valued at $45,385,747.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 529,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,574. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 26.05. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

