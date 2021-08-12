Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165,723 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Alliance Data Systems worth $27,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

ADS stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $93.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.79.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

