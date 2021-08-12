Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 243,758 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $117,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $296.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $299.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

