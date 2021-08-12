Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.40% of Blueprint Medicines worth $123,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

