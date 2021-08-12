Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,592,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,855 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.32% of QTS Realty Trust worth $123,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,326 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after buying an additional 223,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after acquiring an additional 96,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,110,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,912,000 after buying an additional 135,598 shares during the last quarter.

QTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

QTS stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.19 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.81.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

