Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,473,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.45% of Selective Insurance Group worth $119,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,532,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,072,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $84.36 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,632. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIGI. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

