Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 27,765 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.54% of Saia worth $140,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after buying an additional 76,642 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth about $233,000.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

SAIA opened at $249.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.04. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $117.07 and a one year high of $249.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

