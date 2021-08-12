Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 695,606 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 120.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,606 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.29% of Herc worth $142,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Herc by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 66.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of HRI opened at $132.38 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $132.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.93.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

