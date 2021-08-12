Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 8,317 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.46% of ANSYS worth $137,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,571,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 25.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in ANSYS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $363.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

