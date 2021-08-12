Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,841 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.80% of Wintrust Financial worth $120,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.