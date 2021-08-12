Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.96% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $118,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $301.19 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $210.02 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.