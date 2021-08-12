Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Altria Group worth $129,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 235.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,417 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

