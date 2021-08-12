Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 890.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040,665 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.37% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $115,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

