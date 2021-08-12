Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.00% of John Bean Technologies worth $136,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $741,721 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $146.08 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.76.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.