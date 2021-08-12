Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $115.02 Million Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 6.97% of Silk Road Medical worth $115,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $298,682.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,725.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $475,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,772 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,676.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILK opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

