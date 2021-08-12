Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $117.92 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.37% of Ralph Lauren worth $117,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,994.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

