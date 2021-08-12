Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $119.62 Million Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.50% of Amedisys worth $119,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 243.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.81 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.10. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

