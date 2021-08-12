Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $12.65 Billion Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 461,610 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.1% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.62% of Microsoft worth $12,652,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.95 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

