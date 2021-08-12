Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $126.56 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,067,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.33% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $126,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLIC opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $71.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

