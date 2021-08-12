Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $131.13 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373,813 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.64% of Ameren worth $131,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ameren by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

