Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $132.36 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of Camden Property Trust worth $132,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

CPT stock opened at $144.29 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $152.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

