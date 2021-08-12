Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $132.98 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,813 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.13% of SkyWest worth $132,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SkyWest by 62.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKYW opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.46. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

