Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $135.90 Million Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,639 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.15% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $135,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,082,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,510,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after buying an additional 375,612 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $111.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.13. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

