Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $140.20 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.51% of HubSpot worth $140,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.91.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $655.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.68. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.43 and a twelve month high of $667.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

