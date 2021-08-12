Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $144.41 Million Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.44% of DigitalOcean worth $144,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,833 shares of company stock worth $14,080,438.

DOCN stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.04. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

