Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $145.75 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $145,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 49,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $223.69 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

