Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,475 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Autodesk worth $123,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.05.

ADSK opened at $328.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.09. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $335.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

