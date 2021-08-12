Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.95% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $141,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 125.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $114.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.46.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

