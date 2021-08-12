Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,640 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.59% of MongoDB worth $133,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.7% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $360.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.99. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.24 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,376 shares of company stock worth $78,383,679 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

