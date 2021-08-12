Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 246,438 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Gilead Sciences worth $127,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

GILD stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $70.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

